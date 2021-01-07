Menu
2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

164,122 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

416-510-3333

SL55 AMG, 469HP, CONVERTIBLE, NAVIGATION, HEATED

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

164,122KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6616373
  Stock #: PC6574
  VIN: WDBSK74F83F047030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ash/Dark Ash
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6574
  • Mileage 164,122 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 MERCEDES-BENZ SL55 AMG | CONVERTIBLE | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | PARKTRONIC SYSTEM | MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS | ACTIVE BODY CONTROL | BI-XENON LIGHTS | AMG STYLING PKG | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SCREEN WASH SYST | KEYLESS-GO | HEATED SEATS | KEYLESS GO







This 2003 Mercedes Benz SL55 Convertible comes in a Black Exterior and Grey Leather Interior, AMG Sport Package with sporty exterior accents and Multispoke AMG Alloy wheels. The 5.4L Supercharged V8 Engine with 469hp is able to reach 250km/h speed. COMAND System is equiped with Navigation, Radio and more. The Black Exterior in combination with Grey Leather Interior is a great looking combination. With the roof down, the car is truly a stunning car.







Enjoy Heated seats as well as Keyless Go and a Power Roof. Also convenient features including Keyless entry, heated screen wash system, Sport seats, Memory seats, Paddle Shifter, Rearview Dimming Mirror. Safety includes front dual air bags, Side airbags, Knee airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Traction and Stability Control.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power
Cruise Control
Clock
Center Console
Trip Odometer
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Navigation System
Trunk release
Headlight cleaners
Radio: AM/FM
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Driver seat power adjustments
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Knee airbags: driver
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
In-Dash CD: single disc
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Suspension control: electronic
Shift knob trim: leather
Remote CD changer: 6 disc
Premium brand: Bose
Memorized settings: driver seat
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Passenger seat power adjustments
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Wheel diameter: 18 inch
Remote CD changer location: behind seat
Satellite communications: telematics system
Interior accents: aluminum
Convertible roof: hard top
RAIN SENSING
Window defogger: rear
Passenger Seat
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

