2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Convenience Cruise Control Clock Center Console Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Front fog lights Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather

Additional Features Navigation System Trunk release Headlight cleaners Radio: AM/FM ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Driver seat power adjustments Front airbags: dual Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Knee airbags: driver Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated In-Dash CD: single disc Headlights: HID/Xenon Suspension control: electronic Shift knob trim: leather Remote CD changer: 6 disc Premium brand: Bose Memorized settings: driver seat Side mirrors: auto-dimming Passenger seat power adjustments Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Wheel diameter: 18 inch Remote CD changer location: behind seat Satellite communications: telematics system Interior accents: aluminum Convertible roof: hard top RAIN SENSING Window defogger: rear Passenger Seat Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.