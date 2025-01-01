$23,777+ taxes & licensing
2003 Porsche 911
Carrera CARERRA CABRIOLET-AUTOMATIC-CERTIFIED
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$23,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # W25-259
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The Porsche 911. Quite simply, the worlds most renowned and distinctive sports car ever made. Timeless design, razor-sharp handling, and a driving feel that stirs the soul. The 996 generation brought the 911 into the modern era, and this example has all the eyeball you could want upgraded with sleek 997-style headlights and offered with three looks: hard top, soft top, or no top at all.
Meticulously maintained with a stack of service records to prove it, this Carrera has been cherished, driven, and kept in peak condition. Major recent work includes:
June 2025: Engine dropped for extensive preventative maintenance oil cooler seal, filler tube, breather hose, air-oil separator, O2 adaptor, starter, engine mounts all brand new. Brake switch replaced.
Convertible top fully functional.
New battery in 2023.
2022: Thermostat, rear shocks, radiator fans, oil pressure sensor replaced.
2021: Heater core replaced.
2020: Alternator replaced; full transmission service and flush.
2019: Water pump and thermostat replaced; drivers leather seat refreshed.
2009: Engine replaced with upgraded ceramic IMS runs like new with ~141,000 km.
This is the kind of 911 you can drive, enjoy, and be proud of without the fear of deferred maintenance. The look, the sound, the heritage its all here.
Own an iconic dream car for a fraction of the dream price. Drive it, cruise it, and let the wind do the rest.
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!
416-766-2277