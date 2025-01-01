2003 Porsche 911

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The Porsche 911. Quite simply, the worlds most renowned and distinctive sports car ever made. Timeless design, razor-sharp handling, and a driving feel that stirs the soul. The 996 generation brought the 911 into the modern era, and this example has all the eyeball you could want upgraded with sleek 997-style headlights and offered with <em>three looks</em>: hard top, soft top, or no top at all.</p><p>Meticulously maintained with a <em>stack</em> of service records to prove it, this Carrera has been cherished, driven, and kept in peak condition. Major recent work includes:</p><ul><li><p><strong>June 2025:</strong> Engine dropped for extensive preventative maintenance oil cooler seal, filler tube, breather hose, air-oil separator, O2 adaptor, starter, engine mounts all brand new. Brake switch replaced.</p></li><li><p><strong>Convertible top</strong> fully functional.</p></li><li><p><strong>New battery</strong> in 2023.</p></li><li><p><strong>2022:</strong> Thermostat, rear shocks, radiator fans, oil pressure sensor replaced.</p></li><li><p><strong>2021:</strong> Heater core replaced.</p></li><li><p><strong>2020:</strong> Alternator replaced; full transmission service and flush.</p></li><li><p><strong>2019:</strong> Water pump and thermostat replaced; drivers leather seat refreshed.</p></li><li><p><strong>2009:</strong> Engine replaced with upgraded ceramic IMS runs like new with ~141,000 km.</p></li></ul><p>This is the kind of 911 you can drive, enjoy, and be proud of without the fear of deferred maintenance. The look, the sound, the heritage its all here.</p><p><br></p><p>Own an iconic dream car for a fraction of the dream price. Drive it, cruise it, and let the wind do the rest.</p><p><p>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**<br></p><p><br></p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!</p><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON </p><p>301 WESTON ROAD </p><p>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 </p><br><p>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p><br></p>

2003 Porsche 911

230,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,777

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Porsche 911

Carrera CARERRA CABRIOLET-AUTOMATIC-CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12845596

2003 Porsche 911

Carrera CARERRA CABRIOLET-AUTOMATIC-CERTIFIED

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

  1. 12845596
  2. 12845596
  3. 12845596
  4. 12845596
  5. 12845596
  6. 12845596
  7. 12845596
  8. 12845596
  9. 12845596
  10. 12845596
  11. 12845596
  12. 12845596
  13. 12845596
  14. 12845596
  15. 12845596
  16. 12845596
  17. 12845596
  18. 12845596
  19. 12845596
  20. 12845596
  21. 12845596
  22. 12845596
  23. 12845596
  24. 12845596
  25. 12845596
  26. 12845596
Contact Seller

$23,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
230,000KM
VIN WP0CA29933S651767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W25-259
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The Porsche 911. Quite simply, the worlds most renowned and distinctive sports car ever made. Timeless design, razor-sharp handling, and a driving feel that stirs the soul. The 996 generation brought the 911 into the modern era, and this example has all the eyeball you could want upgraded with sleek 997-style headlights and offered with three looks: hard top, soft top, or no top at all.

Meticulously maintained with a stack of service records to prove it, this Carrera has been cherished, driven, and kept in peak condition. Major recent work includes:

  • June 2025: Engine dropped for extensive preventative maintenance oil cooler seal, filler tube, breather hose, air-oil separator, O2 adaptor, starter, engine mounts all brand new. Brake switch replaced.

  • Convertible top fully functional.

  • New battery in 2023.

  • 2022: Thermostat, rear shocks, radiator fans, oil pressure sensor replaced.

  • 2021: Heater core replaced.

  • 2020: Alternator replaced; full transmission service and flush.

  • 2019: Water pump and thermostat replaced; drivers leather seat refreshed.

  • 2009: Engine replaced with upgraded ceramic IMS runs like new with ~141,000 km.

This is the kind of 911 you can drive, enjoy, and be proud of without the fear of deferred maintenance. The look, the sound, the heritage its all here.


Own an iconic dream car for a fraction of the dream price. Drive it, cruise it, and let the wind do the rest.

**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**


FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!


COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON

301 WESTON ROAD

TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1


4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Locking glove box
Adjustable steering column
Multi-function trip computer
Leather-wrapped shift knob & handbrake lever

Convenience

Remote control
Remote hood/trunk releases

Safety

Front/rear crumple zones
Driver & front passenger airbags
Side-impact door beams

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
16.9 gallon fuel tank

Seating

Storage compartment behind rear seats
Folding rear seat backrests

Additional Features

Digital odometer/trip odometer
2 + 2 Seating
Pwr windows-inc: one-touch up/down
anti-jam feature
Pwr/heated color-keyed exterior mirrors
Door-mounted side-impact airbags
3-point inertia-reel safety belts w/pre-tensioners & load limiters
Rear high-density fog light
Central locking w/remote control
Automatic climate control w/carbon filter
Integrated dual cup holders
3.6L (219) DOHC SMPI aluminum water-cooled horizontally-opposed 24-valve 6-cyl engine
Force-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Fully integrated electronic ignition/fuel injection systems
MacPherson strut front suspension w/aluminum suspension components
Motronic ME 7.8 electronic engine management system
VarioCam Plus variable valve timing system
205/50ZR17 performance SBR front tires
255/40ZR17 performance SBR rear tires
Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes w/cross drilled rotors
Instrumentation-inc: analog & digital speedometer
analog tachometer
Anti-theft system-inc: immobilizer
interior sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Used 2012 Mazda Miata MX-5 SPECIAL EDITION-CONVERTIBLE-HARD TOP-6 SPEED for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Mazda Miata MX-5 SPECIAL EDITION-CONVERTIBLE-HARD TOP-6 SPEED 159,115 KM $14,777 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera CARERRA CABRIOLET-AUTOMATIC-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera CARERRA CABRIOLET-AUTOMATIC-CERTIFIED 230,000 KM $23,777 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Fiat 500 X AWD TREKKING PLUS-LEATHER-PANO ROOF-NAV for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Fiat 500 X AWD TREKKING PLUS-LEATHER-PANO ROOF-NAV 85,039 KM $10,977 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2003 Porsche 911