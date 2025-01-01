$4,995+ tax & licensing
2003 Saab 9-5
Linear
Location
Beacon Motors Ltd.
176 Norseman St., Toronto, ON M8Z 2R4
416-533-8251
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
151,185KM
Good Condition
VIN YS3EB49E233042994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,185 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN FROM A REGULAR SERVICE CUSTOMER!! WELL CARED FOR!! LOADED WITH ALL USUAL 9-5 FEATURES!! SOLD WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATE, TWO KEYS AND FRESH OIL CHANGE!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
