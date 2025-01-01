Menu
<p>JUST IN FROM A REGULAR SERVICE CUSTOMER!! WELL CARED FOR!! LOADED WITH ALL USUAL 9-5 FEATURES!! SOLD WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATE, TWO KEYS AND FRESH OIL CHANGE!!</p>

2003 Saab 9-5

151,185 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
2003 Saab 9-5

Linear

12263959

2003 Saab 9-5

Linear

Beacon Motors Ltd.

176 Norseman St., Toronto, ON M8Z 2R4

416-533-8251

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,185KM
Good Condition
VIN YS3EB49E233042994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,185 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN FROM A REGULAR SERVICE CUSTOMER!! WELL CARED FOR!! LOADED WITH ALL USUAL 9-5 FEATURES!! SOLD WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATE, TWO KEYS AND FRESH OIL CHANGE!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)

Beacon Motors Ltd.

Beacon Motors Ltd.

176 Norseman St., Toronto, ON M8Z 2R4
416-533-8251

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Beacon Motors Ltd.

416-533-8251

2003 Saab 9-5