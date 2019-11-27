Menu
2003 Subaru Impreza

Outback Sport

Location

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4388472
  • Stock #: 16002A
  • VIN: JF1GG68523H803806
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2003 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.

This wagon has 155000 kms. It's silver in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link :https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/



WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!

Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.

As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.

Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.

Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Dual visor vanity mirrors
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
  • Halogen multi-reflector headlights w/auto-off
  • Halogen multi-reflector fog lamps
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • P205/55R16 tires
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Side-impact door beams
  • Front & rear crumple zones
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Retractable antenna
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto-down
Seating
  • 60/40 split folding rear seatback
Additional Features
  • Two-tone paint
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Collapsible steering column
  • 60 litre fuel tank
  • Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Front seat adjustable headrests
  • Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction
  • Cargo area grocery bag hooks
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player & (4) speakers
  • Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH)
  • Front & rear embroidered floor mats
  • Driver & front passenger SRS airbags
  • Integrated front spoiler w/air intake
  • 3-point rear seat belts-inc: ALR/ELR for all positions & outboard positions height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors
  • Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer & de-icer
  • Dual front cup holders (front dash & centre console)
  • Dome light w/off-delay
  • Digital outside temperature display in dash
  • Sport rack system-inc: roof rails w/cross bars
  • Black folding heated pwr outside mirrors
  • Heated reclining front bucket seats w/height-adjustable driver seat
  • (3) removable rear seat headrests
  • Medium grey woven cloth upholstery
  • Analog gauges-inc: tachometer & dual trip odometer
  • Interior trim safety crush zone padding
  • Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • HD raised MacPherson-type rear suspension w/parallel link
  • HD raised MacPherson-type strut front suspension w/lower L-arm
  • 2.5L SOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally-opposed 4-cylinder engine
  • Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes w/front twin piston calipers
  • 16" x 6.5" Outback-style aluminum alloy wheels
  • Cargo area tray, cover & light
  • 3-point front seat belts w/height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors, pretensioners & force limiters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westowne Mazda

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

