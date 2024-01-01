Menu
2003 Toyota 4Runner

Limited ~ ,4X4 ,`~ No Rust ,, ~ Sunroof, ~ Leather , ~ Low Km

Automatic,

No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

Welcome for test drive today !!!

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

Please call @ 416 398 5959.

FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

HAGGLE FREE

NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

2003 Toyota 4Runner

214,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2003 Toyota 4Runner

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Toyota 4Runner

Limited

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
214,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEBU17R030016142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--   Limited ~ ,4X4 ,`~ No Rust ,, ~ Sunroof, ~ Leather , ~ Low Km

--     Automatic,

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 



Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Email Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2003 Toyota 4Runner