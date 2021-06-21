Menu
2003 Toyota Corolla

235,000 KM

$2,700

+ tax & licensing
$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2003 Toyota Corolla

2003 Toyota Corolla

SHIPPER'S SPECIAL,AUTO,A/C COLD,235KM,$2700.

2003 Toyota Corolla

SHIPPER'S SPECIAL,AUTO,A/C COLD,235KM,$2700.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

235,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7518921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SHIPPER'S SPECIAL,AUTOMATIC,COLD AIR CONDITION,$2700,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-XXXX

416-565-8644

