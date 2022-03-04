Menu
2003 Toyota Corolla

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

AUTO,ONLY 95000KM,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETIED,$5800

AUTO,ONLY 95000KM,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETIED,$5800

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8486409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

YES ONLY 95000KM,SAFETY INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN(NO ACCIDENT ON THIS CAR),$5800,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

