$5,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2003 Toyota Corolla
2003 Toyota Corolla
AUTO,ONLY 95000KM,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETIED,$5800
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8494640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
YES ONLY 95000KM,SAFETY INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN(NO ACCIDENT ON THIS CAR),$5800,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
National Auto Finance & Brokers
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1