Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Toyota Corolla

156,548 KM

Details Description Features

$5,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,295

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2003 Toyota Corolla

2003 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Toyota Corolla

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$5,295

+ taxes & licensing

156,548KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9487734
  • Stock #: N82543A
  • VIN: 2T1BR32EX3C737788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N82543A
  • Mileage 156,548 KM

Vehicle Description

Lunar Mist 2003 Toyota Corolla CE Odometer is 37,317 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
CD Player
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
DUAL AIRBAG
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2021 Toyota Sienna 7...
 28,500 KM
$66,999 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V
43,600 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 HYB...
 42,715 KM
$46,587 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory