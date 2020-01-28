2003 Toyota Highlander

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1
416-565-8644
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $990
SHIPPER'S SPECIAL,NAVIGATION,DVD,ONLY $3800,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1