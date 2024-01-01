Menu
235,000 KM

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota Matrix

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

235,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2t1kr32e53c774425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--- Fully certified

---4 door,,,,,, all power options,,,,, Manual,,,,,


----No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

-- Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,

- Welcome for test drive today !!!

-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. --- Please call @ 416 398 5959. -- FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

 

-- THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

--- BEFORE PURCHASE!!! -- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

-- OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! -- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

-- We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

-- Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

-- HAGGLE FREE

-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

