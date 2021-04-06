2003 Toyota Matrix

+ taxes & licensing
416-565-8644
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1
416-565-8644
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $990
+ taxes & licensing
shipper's special,140km,auto,$2700,+hst & licensing,416-565-8644 for inquiries & test drive please call before visiting.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1