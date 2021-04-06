Menu
2003 Toyota Matrix

140,000 KM

$2,700

+ tax & licensing
$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2003 Toyota Matrix

2003 Toyota Matrix

140k.shippers special,auto,$2700.

2003 Toyota Matrix

140k.shippers special,auto,$2700.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $990

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6945637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

shipper's special,140km,auto,$2700,+hst & licensing,416-565-8644 for inquiries & test drive please call  before visiting.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

