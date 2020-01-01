Menu
2003 Toyota Prius

| NO ACCIDENTS | DETAILED | RECENT ARRIVAL |

2003 Toyota Prius

| NO ACCIDENTS | DETAILED | RECENT ARRIVAL |

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,176KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4404033
  • Stock #: 16749A
  • VIN: JT2BK12U830072988
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival!
*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Silver 2003 Toyota Prius FWD CVT 1.5L I4 SMFI DOHC 16V
We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Send A Message