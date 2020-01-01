Menu
2003 Toyota Prius

| NO ACCIDENTS |

2003 Toyota Prius

| NO ACCIDENTS |

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$3,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,176KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4470561
  • Stock #: 16749A
  • VIN: JT2BK12U830072988
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
*Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Silver 2003 Toyota Prius | NO ACCIDENTS | FWD CVT 1.5L I4 SMFI DOHC 16V
We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

