2003 Volkswagen New Beetle

127,000 KM

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2003 Volkswagen New Beetle

2003 Volkswagen New Beetle

GLS|MANUAL|WINTER RIMS AND TIRES

2003 Volkswagen New Beetle

GLS|MANUAL|WINTER RIMS AND TIRES

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5693831
  • Stock #: 410670
  • VIN: 3VWCK21C83M410670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWCK21C83M410670, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, Yellow on Black, 5 Speed Manual, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Pwr. Trunk Release, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, Tinted Windows, ABS, Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

