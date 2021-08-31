2003 Volkswagen Passat

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,499 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 7 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 114,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof

