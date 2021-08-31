Menu
2003 Volkswagen Passat

114,700 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

K & L Auto Sales

416-913-3469

2003 Volkswagen Passat

2003 Volkswagen Passat

GLX ~ V6 ~ 4MOTION ~ LEATHER ~ LOW KM ~ CERTIFIED

2003 Volkswagen Passat

GLX ~ V6 ~ 4MOTION ~ LEATHER ~ LOW KM ~ CERTIFIED

Location

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

114,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7672138
  • Stock #: 23092102
  • VIN: wvwth63b83p343883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469. Serving the TORONTO area, since 2005 K & L Auto Sales, located at 4699 KEELE ST in TORONTO, ON, is your premier retailer of Quality Pre-owned vehicles. We have a huge selection of over 100 pre-owned cars and truck to suit any budget, Our dedicated sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

