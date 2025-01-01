$8,999+ tax & licensing
2004 Acura TL
TECH PKG/NAVI
2004 Acura TL
TECH PKG/NAVI
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,871KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UUA66254A800028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2187
- Mileage 105,871 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 105K, Extensive service hist., No rust, 3.0L V6, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), AC, Auto, Navi, Leather, Heated mirrors and seats, 6 CD/tape in-dash changer, Dual climate zones, Anti-theft system, Alloy rims, Cruise control, Clock, Moonroof, Stability control, Traction control, Tilt and Telescopic steering wheel and much much more .
Lots of SEDANS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Center Console
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
Front fog lights
Intermittent front wipers
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
HID/Xenon Headlights
Driver seat power adjustments
Passenger seat power adjustments
Premium brand
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
POWER MOONROOF / SUNROOF
17 INCH WHEEL DIAMETER
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2004 Acura TL