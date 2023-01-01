$14,900+ tax & licensing
2004 Audi TT
3.2L|V6|NAVI|DSG|QUATTRO|LEATHER|SPOILER|BOSE
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10065429
- Stock #: 007533
- VIN: TRUWF28NX41007533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navy Blue
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# TRUWF28NX41007533, 3.2L V6 AWD, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, BOSE Premium Audio, Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG), Navy Blue on Black Leather, Climate Ctrl., Heated Seats, Paddle Shifters, Keyless Entry, Tinted Windows, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
