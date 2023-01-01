Menu
2004 Audi TT

159,000 KM

Details

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

3.2L|V6|NAVI|DSG|QUATTRO|LEATHER|SPOILER|BOSE

3.2L|V6|NAVI|DSG|QUATTRO|LEATHER|SPOILER|BOSE

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

159,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10065429
  • Stock #: 007533
  • VIN: TRUWF28NX41007533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navy Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# TRUWF28NX41007533, 3.2L V6 AWD, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, BOSE Premium Audio, Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG), Navy Blue on Black Leather, Climate Ctrl., Heated Seats, Paddle Shifters, Keyless Entry, Tinted Windows, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Cell Phone Hookup
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

