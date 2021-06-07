Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

272,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

Contact Seller
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

*4.0L*XLT*LEATHER*SUNROOF*PICTURES COMING!!*AS IS*

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

*4.0L*XLT*LEATHER*SUNROOF*PICTURES COMING!!*AS IS*

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

272,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7206089
  • Stock #: A42291
  • VIN: 1FMZU77K64UA42291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 272,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. 5.24% O.A.C. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, and it's not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. *-* **TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!**

 

-4.0L-XLT-LEATHER-SUNROOF-PICTURES COMING!! -AS IS!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

2015 Chevrolet Sonic...
 125,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Terrain *3....
 184,000 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Yaris *1...
 123,000 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-2291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory