Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 GMC Savana

412,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

Contact Seller
2004 GMC Savana

2004 GMC Savana

CARGO*READY FOR WORK*PICTURES COMING!!*

Watch This Vehicle

2004 GMC Savana

CARGO*READY FOR WORK*PICTURES COMING!!*

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

412,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7510809
  • Stock #: 224897
  • VIN: 1GTGG25V441224897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 412,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! **** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!

-CARGO -READY FOR WORK!! -PICTURES COMING SOON!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 69,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Frontier...
 256,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 GMC Yukon Denal...
 164,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-2291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory