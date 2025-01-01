Menu
330K, 2L I4, 4WD, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), B.C. VEHICLE, UNDERSIDE IS VERY CLEAN, CarFax available, HEAVY DUTY TIRES, AC, Auto, Climate control, Power locks, BT, Desirable Generation of RAV4, Fuel Efficient, Roof rack and much much more

Lots of OTHER SUVs (in different colours BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you!

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for!

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.

2004 Honda CR-V

330,210 KM

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
2004 Honda CR-V

EX

12410598

2004 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2

416.500.5311

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
330,210KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JHLRD78854C812240

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2169
  • Mileage 330,210 KM

330K, 2L I4, 4WD, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), B.C. VEHICLE, UNDERSIDE IS VERY CLEAN, CarFax available, HEAVY DUTY TIRES, AC, Auto, Climate control, Power locks, BT, Desirable Generation of RAV4, Fuel Efficient, Roof rack and much much more

Lots of OTHER SUVs (in different colours BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Front overhead console

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio

Clock

Power Brakes
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags

Rear Wiper
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent front wipers

4-Wheel ABS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
15 INCH WHEEL DIAMETER
POWER MOONROOF / SUNROOF
OUTSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS

AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2

416.500.5311

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416.500.5311

2004 Honda CR-V