2004 Honda Pilot
4WD/EX-L /7PASSENGER/LOWKMS!!/CERTIFIED/NOACCIDENT
Location
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
- Listing ID: 10004429
- VIN: 2HKYF18584H000392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 69,758 KM
Vehicle Description
HONDA PILOT4dr 4WD EX-L Auto LOW KMS 67,578 7 PASSENGER ALL WHEEL DRIVE NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR FAX VERY WELL MAINTAINED KEYLESS ENTRY LEATHER POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE CONTROL ALLOY WHEELS CD PLAYER AIR CONDITIONING COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA***
SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! ***
Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays)
Address:
MAJOR INTERSECTION IS ROGERS RD AND OLD WESTON.
Vehicle Features
