2004 Honda S2000

138,299 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-259-7656

2004 Honda S2000

2004 Honda S2000

LOW KM ONLY ASTETHIC MODIFICATIONS AS IS SPECIAL

2004 Honda S2000

LOW KM ONLY ASTETHIC MODIFICATIONS AS IS SPECIAL

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

416-259-7656

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

138,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7400180
  • Stock #: 9000H
  • VIN: JHMAP21464T800009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 9000H
  • Mileage 138,299 KM

Vehicle Description

This S2000 is in excellent condtion. A rare find, one of a kind. This one wont last!!! Call us today!!! NO HAGGLE AS IS TRADE IN SPECIAL "This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

