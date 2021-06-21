2004 Honda S2000

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 2 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7400180

7400180 Stock #: 9000H

9000H VIN: JHMAP21464T800009

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 9000H

Mileage 138,299 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive 6 Speed Manual Safety ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.