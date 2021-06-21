2004 Honda S2000

+ taxes & licensing
416-259-7656
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
416-259-7656
+ taxes & licensing
This S2000 is in excellent condtion. A rare find, one of a kind. This one wont last!!! Call us today!!! NO HAGGLE AS IS TRADE IN SPECIAL “This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1