<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, and its not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. </span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>AS IS - REVERSE CAMERA - SUNROOF</span></p>

2004 Infiniti FX35

1 KM

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing
2004 Infiniti FX35

REVERSE CAMERA*SUNROOF

13121351

2004 Infiniti FX35

REVERSE CAMERA*SUNROOF

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

647-492-5463

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1KM
As Is Condition
VIN JNRAS08W14X214662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, and it's not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. 

AS IS - REVERSE CAMERA - SUNROOF

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Powertrain

High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Weston Motors Inc.

647-492-5463

2004 Infiniti FX35