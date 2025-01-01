Menu
<p>LOW KM! FX35! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! LOW KM! GOOD BODY! NO WARNIGN LIGHT!</p><p>IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! PERFECT WINTER BEATER! AS IS SALE! YOU SAFETY! YOU SAVE!</p><p>APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p>

2004 Infiniti FX35

188,500 KM

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing
13166777

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN JNRAS08W54X213305

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,500 KM

LOW KM! FX35! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! LOW KM! GOOD BODY! NO WARNIGN LIGHT!

IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! PERFECT WINTER BEATER! AS IS SALE! YOU SAFETY! YOU SAVE!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Powertrain

High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

