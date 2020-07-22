Menu
2004 Infiniti FX35

196,000 KM

Details Description

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
Firstgear Motorcar

416-740-6888

LEATHER | ROOF | HEATED SEATS | PRICE TO SELL

LEATHER | ROOF | HEATED SEATS | PRICE TO SELL

Location

196,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5546097
  • Stock #: 1040
  • VIN: JNRAS08W14X201040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1040
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Infiniti FX35 Silver on Black comes with Leather, sunroof , Heated seats very good condition we are selling this car AS-IS no certification available ,no finance , no idea what car need for safety please don't ask about what car need for safety we take as trade AS- IS we selling AS-IS if you interested come and check the car , Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees. FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR 425 Signet dr, Toronto. Ontario. M9L 1V5 Phone. 416-740-6888Fax. 416-981-7616(HWY400 & FINCH) Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 Sunday By appointment,

