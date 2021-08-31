Menu
2004 Jaguar X-Type

149,000 KM

Details

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2004 Jaguar X-Type

2004 Jaguar X-Type

2.5|AWD|LEATHER|ALLOYS

2004 Jaguar X-Type

2.5|AWD|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7962890
  • Stock #: D75153
  • VIN: SAJGA51D74XD75153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL VIN# SAJGA51D74XD75153, AWD, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS,  Pwr./Heated  Seats, Climate Ctrl., Leather Stering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Wood Trim, 60/40 Foldable Rear Seats, Auto Dim Mirror, Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Keyless Entry, Tinted Windows, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, Ontario Vehicle, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Cell Phone Hookup

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

