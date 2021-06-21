2004 Lamborghini Gallardo

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$109,988 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 8 9 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7365383

7365383 VIN: ZHWGU11S34LA00453

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 113,897 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio CD Player CD Changer Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Interior Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.