2004 Lamborghini Gallardo

113,897 KM

Details Description Features

$109,988

+ tax & licensing
$109,988

+ taxes & licensing

City South Fine Cars Inc.

416-787-8500

2004 Lamborghini Gallardo

2004 Lamborghini Gallardo

Gallardo

2004 Lamborghini Gallardo

Gallardo

Location

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

416-787-8500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$109,988

+ taxes & licensing

113,897KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7365383
  VIN: ZHWGU11S34LA00453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 113,897 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** AMAZING CONDITION *** FINANCING AVAILABLE *** 

 

 

2004 Lamborghini Gallardo! E-Gear! Rare blue interior with blue Alcantara roof liner! Wrapped in Avery Gloss Grey by Sekanskin in Mississauga (Original colour is silver)! True head turner! 

 Looks amazing! Major service recently completed at European Automotive in Oakville (details on CarFax). Expect some minor chips/scratches. Catless full titanium Millionaire Racing (1 of 5) exhaust system. It shoots flames! Upgraded radio/stereo system with backup camera and Apple CarPlay. Original radio comes with the car as well. Upgraded front bumper. Upgraded aftermarket rims. Lowered. Lots of carbon fiber all around!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

City South Fine Cars Inc.

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

