2004 Mazda Miata MX-5

120,000 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

GS **6 SPEED MANUAL-LEATHER-CERTIFIED**

Location

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

120,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7212266
  • Stock #: m21-196
  • VIN: JM1NB353740405184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ZOOM, ZOOM, ZOOM!!! GO TOPLESS IN THIS BLACK BEAUTY!! HARD TO FIND!! JET BLACK ON TAN LEATHER AND TAN TOP!! 6 SPEED MANUAL!! 1.8L 4 CYLINDER!! ONLY 120,000KM ALL ORIGINAL!! FULL POWER OPTIONS!! NO MODIFICATIONS!! WELL MAINTAINED!! CARFAX VERIFIED!! READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY THE SUMMER!!

DUE TO THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE THIS CAR IS SOLD AS IS. AS PER OMVIC, WE MUST WRITE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES!  

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 20 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

GS **6 SPEED MANUAL-LEATHER-CERTIFIED**
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

