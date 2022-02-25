$11,999+ tax & licensing
647-627-5600
2004 Mercedes-Benz S430
S430/NAV/CAM/SUNROOF/CAMERA/CERTIFIED
Location
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,999
- Listing ID: 8333397
- VIN: WDBNF70J44A421482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,449 KM
Vehicle Description
UNDERGROUND PARKING GARAGE KEPT ONE OF A KIND LOW KMS 111,449KMS ONLY!! AUTOMATIC NAVIGATION SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA LEATHER HEATED SEATS KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE ELECTRIC POWER SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOY WHEELS AIR CONDITIONING NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR PROOF!! FULL SERVICE HISTORY BOOK!! COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
Vehicle Features
