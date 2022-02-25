Menu
2004 Mercedes-Benz S430

111,449 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2004 Mercedes-Benz S430

2004 Mercedes-Benz S430

S430/NAV/CAM/SUNROOF/CAMERA/CERTIFIED

2004 Mercedes-Benz S430

S430/NAV/CAM/SUNROOF/CAMERA/CERTIFIED

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

111,449KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8333397
  • VIN: WDBNF70J44A421482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,449 KM

Vehicle Description

UNDERGROUND PARKING GARAGE KEPT ONE OF A KIND LOW KMS 111,449KMS  ONLY!! AUTOMATIC NAVIGATION SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA LEATHER HEATED SEATS KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE ELECTRIC POWER SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOY WHEELS AIR CONDITIONING NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR PROOF!! FULL SERVICE HISTORY BOOK!! COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

 

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 

 

Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 

 

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 

 

Trade-ins welcome!!! 

 

Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 

 

lets do this auto sales inc. 

 

647 627 56 00 

 

www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

 

Address: 

 

485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

