$1,999+ tax & licensing
2004 Nissan Murano
SE AWD
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 246,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR PARTS ONLY! UNDERNEATH REAR SUB FRAME ROTTEN OUT. CAR IS STILL IN GOOD
RUNNING CONDITION! ENGINE AND TRASMISSION ALL GOOD! ALL FUNCTIONS WORK!
LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! AWD! ICE COLD A/C! 4 FAIRLY NEW TIRES ALL AROUND! DUE
TO THE RUST OF REAR SUBFRAME, SO IT CAN'T PASS SAFETY! AS IS SALE!
Vehicle Features
