<p>FOR PARTS ONLY! UNDERNEATH REAR SUB FRAME ROTTEN OUT. CAR IS STILL IN GOOD </p><p>RUNNING CONDITION! ENGINE AND TRASMISSION ALL GOOD! ALL FUNCTIONS WORK!</p><p>LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! AWD! ICE COLD A/C! 4 FAIRLY NEW TIRES ALL AROUND! DUE</p><p>TO THE RUST OF REAR SUBFRAME, SO IT CANT PASS SAFETY!  AS IS SALE! </p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2004 Nissan Murano

246,000 KM

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

Used
246,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN JN8AZ08W84W321293

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 246,000 KM

FOR PARTS ONLY! UNDERNEATH REAR SUB FRAME ROTTEN OUT. CAR IS STILL IN GOOD 

RUNNING CONDITION! ENGINE AND TRASMISSION ALL GOOD! ALL FUNCTIONS WORK!

LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! AWD! ICE COLD A/C! 4 FAIRLY NEW TIRES ALL AROUND! DUE

TO THE RUST OF REAR SUBFRAME, SO IT CAN'T PASS SAFETY!  AS IS SALE! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

