Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Nissan Murano

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Nissan Murano

SE

Location

Philips Auto

2424 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1K 2P3

647-281-0735

  1. 1585599752
  2. 1585599752
  3. 1585599752
  4. 1585599752
  5. 1585599752
  6. 1585599752
  7. 1585599752
  8. 1585599752
  9. 1585599752
  10. 1585599752
  11. 1585599752
  12. 1585599752
  13. 1585599752
  14. 1585599752
  15. 1585599752
  16. 1585599752
  17. 1585599752
  18. 1585599752
  19. 1585599752
Contact Seller

$2,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4799685
  • Stock #: BLK35NISS
  • VIN: JN8AZ08W04W305413
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Philips Auto

2007 Lexus IS 250
 208,000 KM
$7,994 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus S
 176,000 KM
$4,994 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Pilot EXL
 234,000 KM
$9,994 + tax & lic
Philips Auto

Philips Auto

2424 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1K 2P3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-0735

Send A Message