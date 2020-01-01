Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Toyota Camry

| NO ACCIDENTS | FWD |

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Toyota Camry

| NO ACCIDENTS | FWD |

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 4466976
  2. 4466976
  3. 4466976
  4. 4466976
  5. 4466976
  6. 4466976
  7. 4466976
  8. 4466976
  9. 4466976
  10. 4466976
  11. 4466976
  12. 4466976
  13. 4466976
  14. 4466976
  15. 4466976
  16. 4466976
  17. 4466976
  18. 4466976
  19. 4466976
  20. 4466976
  21. 4466976
  22. 4466976
  23. 4466976
  24. 4466976
  25. 4466976
  26. 4466976
Contact Seller

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 236,567KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4466976
  • Stock #: 79539AB
  • VIN: 4T1BE32K44U926664
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Recent Arrival!
*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

2004 Toyota Camry LE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L

We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Exterior
  • cassette player
Safety
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2006 Ford Focus | HE...
 176,847 KM
$2,000 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Camry | ...
 113,408 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 | A...
 18,035 KM
$27,899 + tax & lic
Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Send A Message