2004 Toyota Camry Solara

247,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2004 Toyota Camry Solara

2004 Toyota Camry Solara

SLE|V6|LEATHER|ALLOYS

2004 Toyota Camry Solara

SLE|V6|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

247,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6450360
  • Stock #: 024495
  • VIN: 4T1FA38P04U024495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 247,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4T1FA38P04U024495, SLE V6, CONVERTIBLE, Red on Grey Leather, Pwr. Convertible Top, Pwr./Heated Seats, Climate Ctrl., JBL Premium Stereo, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Auto Dim Mirror, Fog Light, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

