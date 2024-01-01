$1,888+ tax & licensing
2004 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 299,999 KM
Vehicle Description
COROLLA CE! AUTO! SEDAN! POWER MIRROR! A/C! ODOMETRE READING STUCK AT 299999 KM!
LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! CAR IS IN VERY GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! LEGENDARY
TOYOTA COROLLA, "GOES FOREVER", AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO
OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
