Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>COROLLA CE! AUTO! SEDAN! POWER MIRROR! A/C! ODOMETRE READING STUCK AT 299999 KM!</p><p>LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! CAR IS IN VERY GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! LEGENDARY</p><p>TOYOTA COROLLA, GOES FOREVER, AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO</p><p>OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2004 Toyota Corolla

299,999 KM

Details Description Features

$1,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1726771470
  2. 1726771470
  3. 1726771470
  4. 1726771470
  5. 1726771470
  6. 1726771470
  7. 1726771470
  8. 1726771470
  9. 1726771470
  10. 1726771470
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$1,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
299,999KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E54C807425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

Vehicle Description

COROLLA CE! AUTO! SEDAN! POWER MIRROR! A/C! ODOMETRE READING STUCK AT 299999 KM!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! CAR IS IN VERY GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! LEGENDARY

TOYOTA COROLLA, "GOES FOREVER", AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO

OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2015 BMW X5 35i for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 BMW X5 35i 163,000 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee OVERLAND 5.7 HEMI for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee OVERLAND 5.7 HEMI 188,500 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Audi TT MANUAL ROADSTER for sale in Toronto, ON
2003 Audi TT MANUAL ROADSTER 177,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2004 Toyota Corolla