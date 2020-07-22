Menu
2004 Toyota Corolla

287,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

SHIPPERS SPECIAL,AUTO,POWER WINDOWS,$2600

SHIPPERS SPECIAL,AUTO,POWER WINDOWS,$2600

Location

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $990

Sale Price

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

287,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5596689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 287,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SHIPPERS SPECIAL,POWER WINDOWS,AIR CONDITION COLD,SAFETY AVAILABLE $990,FRESH ARRIVAL,$2600,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

