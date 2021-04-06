Menu
2004 Toyota Corolla

187,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,700

+ tax & licensing
$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2004 Toyota Corolla

2004 Toyota Corolla

auto,$3700,safety+3years warranty included

2004 Toyota Corolla

auto,$3700,safety+3years warranty included

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

187,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6945634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$3700,+HST & LICENSING,416-565-8644 PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

