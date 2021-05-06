Menu
2004 Toyota Corolla

187,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,100

+ tax & licensing
$3,100

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Location

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

187,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7124512
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E04C830465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence, UCDA and OMVIC Member! Car Fax report available

AUTOMATIC,AMAZING DRIVE,(SAFETY PACKAGE WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION AVAILABLE FOR $390 EXTRA),CAR FAX VERIFIED,$3100,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth

