2004 Toyota Corolla

197,000 KM

$3,100

+ tax & licensing
$3,100

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

197KM,A/C COLD,197KM,SAFETY EXTRA $490

197KM,A/C COLD,197KM,SAFETY EXTRA $490

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

197,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7351619
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E14C821001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMAZING DRIVE,COLD A/C.STARTS AND RUNS WELL,$3100,+HST &LICENSING,(SAFETY EXTRA $490 INCLUDING 36000KM OR 36MONTHS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED),FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

