2004 Toyota Corolla

219,500 KM

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

K & L Auto Sales

416-913-3469

CE ~ AUTO ~ A/C ~ SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

219,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7422083
  • Stock #: 29072103
  • VIN: 2t1br32e84c836773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469. Serving the TORONTO area, since 2005 K & L Auto Sales, located at 4699 KEELE ST in TORONTO, ON, is your premier retailer of Quality Pre-owned vehicles. We have a huge selection of over 100 pre-owned cars and truck to suit any budget, Our dedicated sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available

