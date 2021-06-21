2004 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,999 + taxes & licensing 2 1 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7422083

7422083 Stock #: 29072103

29072103 VIN: 2t1br32e84c836773

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 219,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.