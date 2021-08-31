Menu
2004 Toyota Corolla

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,400

+ tax & licensing
$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2004 Toyota Corolla

2004 Toyota Corolla

2004,151KM,AUTO,$3400

2004 Toyota Corolla

2004,151KM,AUTO,$3400

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7817358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO,151KM,$3400,+HST & LICENSING,SAFETY $590,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

