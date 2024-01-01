Menu
LE , ~  Automatic, ~ ,  7 Passengers, ~

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!
--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,
-     Welcome for test drive today !!!
--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.
--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND
--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.
---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

2004 Toyota Sienna

243,000 KM

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
2004 Toyota Sienna

12039991

2004 Toyota Sienna

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
243,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5tdza23c74s161549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 243,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

416-275-0906
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2004 Toyota Sienna