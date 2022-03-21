Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Volkswagen New Beetle

208,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle

2004 Volkswagen New Beetle

GLS|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Volkswagen New Beetle

GLS|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

208,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8753393
  • Stock #: 401958
  • VIN: 3VWCK21C54M401958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWCK21C54M401958, NEW TIMING BELT, WATER PUMP AND A/C COMPRESSOR, LEATHER,  PWR. SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS,  AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning,  ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2004 Volkswagen New ...
 208,000 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2012 Cadillac Escala...
 181,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln Navigat...
 71,000 KM
$72,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory