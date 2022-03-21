$5,900+ tax & licensing
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle
GLS|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8753393
- Stock #: 401958
- VIN: 3VWCK21C54M401958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 208,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWCK21C54M401958, NEW TIMING BELT, WATER PUMP AND A/C COMPRESSOR, LEATHER, PWR. SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
