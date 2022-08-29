$13,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle
GLS TURBO|CABRIO|R-LINE|LEATHER|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9283153
- Stock #: 301458
- VIN: 3VWCD21Y34M301458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWCD21Y34M301458, GLS, TURBO, R-LINE, LEATHER, PWR. CONVERTIBLE TOP, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, ALPINE Audio, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, All Service Records, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.