National Auto Finance & Brokers
2005 Acura EL
CERTIFIED$4600,1.7,EL,PREMIUM,LEATHER,ROOF,ALLOY
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
196,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8248695
- VIN: 2HHES36865H104507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED,EL,PREMIUM,1.7,LEATHER,SUN ROOF,ALLOYS,FOG LIGHTS,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$4600,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIORIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
