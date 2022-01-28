Menu
2005 Acura EL

196,000 KM

Details

$4,600

+ tax & licensing
$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2005 Acura EL

2005 Acura EL

CERTIFIED$4600,1.7,EL,PREMIUM,LEATHER,ROOF,ALLOY

2005 Acura EL

CERTIFIED$4600,1.7,EL,PREMIUM,LEATHER,ROOF,ALLOY

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

196,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8248695
  VIN: 2HHES36865H104507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED,EL,PREMIUM,1.7,LEATHER,SUN ROOF,ALLOYS,FOG LIGHTS,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$4600,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIORIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

