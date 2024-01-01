$CALL+ tax & licensing
2005 Acura MDX
TOURING,AWD,7 PASSENGER,NAVI,SUNROOF,LEATHER TRIM
2005 Acura MDX
TOURING,AWD,7 PASSENGER,NAVI,SUNROOF,LEATHER TRIM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Quartz
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PA6307
- Mileage 244,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 ACURA MDX | TOURING | 7 PASSENGER | 3.5L V6 ENGINE | 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC | LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED FRONT SEATS | ACURA NAVIGATION SYSTEM | POWER SUNROOF | ROOF RACK | FRONT FOG LIGHTS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2005 Acura MDX Touring w/Navi w/RES is a top-of-the-line SUV that boasts a powerful and reliable 3.0-liter V6 engine, capable of delivering an impressive performance on the road. The single overhead cam and 24 valves work together seamlessly to provide a smooth and efficient ride every time.
The exterior of this SUV is finished in a sleek and stylish Gray color, which is sure to turn heads wherever you go. It is complemented perfectly by the Quartz interior, which exudes luxury and comfort, making for a truly immersive driving experience.
This Acura MDX comes equipped with a range of factory default features, including a navigation system that offers turn-by-turn directions and real-time traffic updates, ensuring you never get lost or stuck in traffic again.
Other features that come standard with this model include power heated front seats, a sunroof, a premium sound system, and a rearview camera that makes parking and reversing a breeze.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Cars Inc.
Platinum Cars Inc.
Call Dealer
416-510-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333