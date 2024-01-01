Menu
2005 ACURA MDX | TOURING | 7 PASSENGER | 3.5L V6 ENGINE | 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC | LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED FRONT SEATS | ACURA NAVIGATION SYSTEM | POWER SUNROOF | ROOF RACK | FRONT FOG LIGHTS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX This 2005 Acura MDX Touring w/Navi w/RES is a top-of-the-line SUV that boasts a powerful and reliable 3.0-liter V6 engine, capable of delivering an impressive performance on the road. The single overhead cam and 24 valves work together seamlessly to provide a smooth and efficient ride every time. The exterior of this SUV is finished in a sleek and stylish Gray color, which is sure to turn heads wherever you go. It is complemented perfectly by the Quartz interior, which exudes luxury and comfort, making for a truly immersive driving experience. This Acura MDX comes equipped with a range of factory default features, including a navigation system that offers turn-by-turn directions and real-time traffic updates, ensuring you never get lost or stuck in traffic again. Other features that come standard with this model include power heated front seats, a sunroof, a premium sound system, and a rearview camera that makes parking and reversing a breeze.

2005 Acura MDX

244,999 KM

2005 Acura MDX

TOURING,AWD,7 PASSENGER,NAVI,SUNROOF,LEATHER TRIM

2005 Acura MDX

TOURING,AWD,7 PASSENGER,NAVI,SUNROOF,LEATHER TRIM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

244,999KM
Used
VIN 2HNYD189X5H001556

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Quartz
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA6307
  • Mileage 244,999 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Clock

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Video Monitor Location: Rear
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Driver seat power adjustments
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Moonroof / Sunroof: power
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seat folding: split
Rear wiper: intermittent
Side mirrors: heated
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Memorized settings: driver seat
Video system: DVD player
Passenger seat power adjustments
Front air conditioning zones: single
Wheel diameter: 17 inch
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Locking differential: rear
Remote control: video
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Video monitor size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Roof rack crossbars: black
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Door trim: leather / wood
Front wipers: intermittent / rain sensing
In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback
Shift knob trim: leather / wood
Center console trim: leather / wood
Navigation system: DVD / touch screen display / voice operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

