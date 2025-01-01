2005 Audi TT

Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# TRUUT28N151004604,  QUATTRO, CABRIO, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, 18in ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Navy Blue on Saddle Brown Leather, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., ABS, Traction Ctrl,  Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN TRUUT28N151004604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navy Blue
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# TRUUT28N151004604,  QUATTRO, CABRIO, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, 18in ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Navy Blue on Saddle Brown Leather, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., ABS, Traction Ctrl,  Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Soft Top
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

