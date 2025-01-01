2005 Audi TT

$10,900+ taxes & licensing
CONVERTIBLE|LEATHER|18in ALLOYS|PWR. TOP
CONVERTIBLE|LEATHER|18in ALLOYS|PWR. TOP
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navy Blue
- Interior Colour Saddle Brown Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# TRUUT28N151004604, QUATTRO, CABRIO, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, 18in ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Navy Blue on Saddle Brown Leather, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
