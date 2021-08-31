+ taxes & licensing
2005 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT COUPE | 6.0 L W12 | 552HP | AWD | NAVIGATION | HEATED AND VENTED LEATHER SEATS | BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | KEYLESS GO | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | PUSH TO START | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
From the moment your hands grasp the new Continental GT's steering wheel, you'll be taking control of Bentley's ultimate Two-Door Coupé. Its powerful and twin-turbo W12 Engine produces 552HP and 6100rpm. A Smooth 6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission with Paddle Shifters is mated to a confidence-inspiring All Wheel Drive System, taking you from 0-100km/h in 5 seconds. This GT comes in Silver Lake Metallic Exterior colour and Dark Blue Premium Leather Interior colour with contrasting Aluminium/Accents.
The GT trim gets Sporty Chrome front grille/bumper/rear Accents, Lowered Ride Height, Sportier Suspension and Tuning. Such limitless power can only be matched by the exquisite refinement in the Continental GT cabin. You'll sit in beautiful, elegant Leather, with guidance from a Navigation System, and enjoy the booming Sound System. With this being a Bentley, of course, you'll get all the bells & whistles: Heated Seats, Memory/Power Adjustable Seats, Air Suspension Adjustment, Power-Adjustable Rear, Spoiler, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Soft Close Vacuum Doors, Phone Connectivity, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated, Electronic Parking Brake, and Power Folding Mirrors.
As expected, the Continental GT's cabin makes use of only the best materials available. From supple leather that covers most surfaces to the rich wood veneers crafted in Bentley's dedicated hand-crafted wood-working shop, the Continental GT's interior is an homage to old-world craftsmanship that truly lives up to the term "world class". The 2005 Bentley Continental GT comes standard with stability control, traction control, antilock brakes with brake assist, side airbags for all seats and driver knee airbags.
